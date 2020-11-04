PBA: Abueva says he has personally apologized to Parks over 2019 incident

Phoenix all-star forward Calvin Abueva revealed that he has personally apologized to TNT's Ray Parks Jr. during a chance meeting inside the PBA bubble at Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

Abueva last year figured in a verbal spat with Parks' girlfriend last year and this was among the reasons he was meted an indefinite suspension by the league.

"Nagkita kami. Nabanggit ko na 'Hey bro, sorry for the past few years na nangyari'," Abueva said in an interview on One Sports Page.

"Sinabi niya, 'It's OK. Keep it up what you're doing. I wish you're gonna come back soon'."

The chance meeting inside the Quest Hotel apparently took place before Abueva was allowed to play again for the Fuel Masters.

"'Thank you, bro,' sabi ko," Abueva said.

Abueva was accused of making lewd gestures toward Parks' girlfriend back when Parks was still with Blackwater. He later figured in a brawl against TNT's Terrence Jones, hitting the American player with a clothesline.

He spent 16 months in suspension and needed to fulfill several conditions including drug testing, psychological therapy, and player's conduct seminar to work his reinstatement.

Abueva has made a public apology after the incident.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson acknowledged Abueva's effort to keep his emotions in check during his return to the court.

"I'm just so proud of how he is doing it, how he is handling it . . . Ngayon mas may kontrol siya ng emotions niya," said Robinson.