NU Lady Bulldogs take on new role as Milo Home Court mentors

NU center Jack Animam will join the Lady Bulldogs as new MILO Home Court Campaign mentors. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning UAAP women's basketball champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs are the latest athletes to join the Milo Home Court Campaign roster of mentors.

The Lady Bulldogs, winners of six consecutive UAAP titles, will take over some of Milo's online programs and social media activities to help parents continue their children's athletic training at home during this time of pandemic.

"To keep our children engaged and inspired to play and be active, we have tapped the NU Lady Bulldogs to join the Milo Home Court campaign," Nestlé Philippines – Milo assistant vice president Lester P. Castillo said in a statement.

"The rare combination of heart and skill that these ladies have shown on and off the court make them the perfect role models for kids and aspiring athletes. We are delighted to have the NU Lady Bulldogs be part of the Milo family," he added.

NU has been the gold standard for team sports in the UAAP for the past decade. The Lady Bulldogs have dominated women's basketball, winning a stunning 96 consecutive games -- the longest streak in the collegiate league.

They have also represented the country well in international tournaments, including in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games wherein several Lady Bulldogs helped the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team earn a breakthrough gold medal.

"We are happy to be part of a campaign where we can utilize our abilities to motivate young girls and boys to pick up a basketball and pursue their dreams," said NU center Jack Animam.

The Lady Bulldogs will energize the social media sphere with the Milo Challenge on TikTok. Along with Animam, fellow star players Monique Del Carmen and Camille Clarin will teach kids fun ways to practice drills at home, as well as creative exercises that helped the Lady Bulldogs stay fit and healthy.

"Despite being indoors, we continue to find fun and exciting ways to stay active. We are excited to share these cool moves and tips with young aspiring athletes in the Milo Challenge on TikTok," said Animam.

"With the videos available on social media, kids can revisit their favorite drills so that they can practice and expand their abilities," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs will also provide tips on building DIY sports equipment through the Milo Choice of Champions. The program will provide easy, step-by-step guides in creating sports gear from scratch, using everyday materials that can be found at home.

"Through this program, we hope to teach kids to be determined and creative, which are essential attributes that make a true champion," said Clarin. "The Milo Choice of Champions is designed to motivate children and not to let the lack of equipment stop them from engaging in sports."