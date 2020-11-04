MMA: Pinoy karateka Ramon Gonzales eyes bounce back win at ONE Singapore card

Watch more in iWantTFC

Filipino karateka Ramon Gonzales has long wanted to return to the ONE Championship Circle and atone for a previous loss.

Now he gets the chance he has been wishing for, though it won’t be easy.

Gonzales returns to action this Friday when he battles Eko Roni Saputra in a flyweight clash at the previously recorded ONE: Inside the Matrix II, which went down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He is reeling from a unanimous decision loss to Hexigetu last year, ending an impressive run that saw him win 3 straight bouts by submission.

Gonzales will need to flash that same form if he wants to avoid falling once more, especially since he’s facing an opponent as dangerous as Saputra.

Against the Indonesian fighter, Gonzales can expect to be on his toes, because the Evolve MMA star likes to pressure his opponents from the opening bell and use his wresting to finish the job.

Moreover, Saputra has also won all his previous 3 bouts in the first round, making this an interesting bout between two finishers with contrasting styles.

It will also be an action-packed main event as well when ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov defends his gold for the first time against the seemingly unstoppable James Nakashima.

This will be Abbasov’s first return to the Circle since beating Zebastian Kadestam via decision late last year, and now he takes on Nakashima, who has been unstoppable in all of his 12 bouts.