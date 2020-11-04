MMA: Geje Eustaquio wants winner of Wakamatsu-Sung bout

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran Filipino fighter Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio will be watching closely when a pair of flyweight contenders face off at ONE: Inside the Matrix II, this Friday night in Singapore.

Fourth-ranked flyweight contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu of Japan will take on South Korea's Kim Kyu Sung in the previously-recorded event that will air on November 6.

Eustaquio has faced both men and is already eyeing a rematch against whoever wins the contest.

"This will be a very exciting fight. But having faced both of the guys, I sort of have an idea of how each will perform," said the former ONE flyweight champion.

"Experience will play a big role in this fight. I think Yuya has much more experience than Kim Kyu Sung, and that will show in this matchup," he explained. "But of course, this is mixed martial arts. Anything can happen in the Circle, and everybody has a chance to win."

Eustaquio fought Kim in May 2019, winning by unanimous decision after three rounds. Just a few months later, Eustaquio stepped into the Circle against Wakamatsu, but suffered a debilitating knockout loss at the hands of the Japanese warrior.

Eustaquio is confident Wakamatsu has enough to beat his South Korean foe.

"The real winner of this fight will be the fans. This is a crowd-pleasing matchup. That being said, it's a tough pick, but I have Yuya Wakamatsu winning this one by unanimous decision," he predicted.

"I think there's going to be a lot of head hunting for both. These guys are both very aggressive, and will be looking to knock each other out," he added. "I think the one who can play the better distance game can take home a decision win."

For Eustaquio, a rematch with Wakamatsu is one of his priorities although he has no issues with facing whoever winds up as the winner.

"I know I'm a lot better in rematches, so I like my chances," he said.

What's most crucial for the Filipino veteran, however, is to prove that he is still very much in the title picture in the division.

"There are only three kings in this division," said Eustaquio. "And I am one of them."

"They can't take me out of there unless I'm done with my career, and that's far from the reality," he stressed.

In the main event, reigning ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov of Kyrgyzstan makes the first defense of his world title against undefeated top contender James Nakashima of the United States.