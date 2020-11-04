Karate: James De Los Santos picks up 19th gold in online kata amid typhoon

19th Gold, earned through pressure! 🥇 I just concluded the eChampions Trophy World Series #2! Results: Semifinals: Defeated USA 🇺🇸 My final match was against South Africa 🇿🇦. On the day of the finals, my student from MKKPI, Fatima Hamsain, and I arrived in the tournament venue around 11:20am. Then the mall announced that they will be closing at 12nn for everyone’s safety. So we basically had around 30 mins to finish everything. Despite the time pressure, we succeeded. But also because of the possibility of a brownout due to the typhoon, we rushed back home to upload our videos. And fortunately again, we succeeded. Even with these circumstances, I was able to win the finals and bring home my 19th gold. 🥇 I was a lot happier seeing my MKKPI students bring home medals from their respective categories: Fatima Hamsain: 🥇 in U15 female e-kumite, 🥈 in U15 female e-kata Karen Colonia: 🥇 in U18 female e-kata Julia Marcos: 🥈 in female seniors e-kata Thank you God for keeping us healthy and safe. Thank you to my sponsor Kaffea. Thank you to my kata coach, Masa Saito, and especially Kazuo Saito sensei and Nozomi Yamanaka for your teachings. Thank you to my parents for the guidance. Thank you to my senpai and MKKPI chief instructor Gierby Lacorte and to my tito Adonis Colonia for letting us use the honbu dojo as the virtual tournament venue. Thank you to those who supported us. #BetterNotBitter 🔝 🔥 🇵🇭 #karate #kata #sport #martialarts #tournament #competition #champion #gold #firstplace #hardwork #motivation #grind #philippines
A post shared by James De los Santos (@james_de_los_santos) on
Champion Filipino online-kata athlete James De Los Santos picked up his 19th championship by topping the men's division of the E-Champions Trophy World Series.
De Los Santos did this despite the troubles posed by Typhoon Rolly.
He said he needed to wrap up his performance in 30 minutes, as the mall he and others were using as venue was set to close early due to Typhoon Rolly.
"On the day of the finals, my student from MKKPI, Fatima Hamsain, and I arrived in the tournament venue around 11:20am. Then the mall announced that they will be closing at 12nn for everyone’s safety," De Los Santos narrated in his Instagram post.
"So we basically had around 30 mins to finish everything. Despite the time pressure, we succeeded. But also because of the possibility of a brownout due to the typhoon, we rushed back home to upload our videos. And fortunately again, we succeeded."
The 2-time Southeast Asian Games champion defeated South Africa's Silvio Cerone-Biagioni in the finals, 25.2-23.7.
This is De Los Santos' 19th gold medal in 34 competitions.
"Even with these circumstances, I was able to win the finals and bring home my 19th gold," said De Los Santos, who firmed up his status as the world's No. 1-ranked e-kata athlete.
De Los Santos said his students also garnered medals in their events.
Fatima Hamsain won in the in U15 female e-kumite and in U15 female e-kata, Karen Colonia won in the U18 female e-kata, while Julia Marcos won in the female seniors e-kata.