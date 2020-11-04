Karate: James De Los Santos picks up 19th gold in online kata amid typhoon

Champion Filipino online-kata athlete James De Los Santos picked up his 19th championship by topping the men's division of the E-Champions Trophy World Series.

De Los Santos did this despite the troubles posed by Typhoon Rolly.

He said he needed to wrap up his performance in 30 minutes, as the mall he and others were using as venue was set to close early due to Typhoon Rolly.

"On the day of the finals, my student from MKKPI, Fatima Hamsain, and I arrived in the tournament venue around 11:20am. Then the mall announced that they will be closing at 12nn for everyone’s safety," De Los Santos narrated in his Instagram post.

"So we basically had around 30 mins to finish everything. Despite the time pressure, we succeeded. But also because of the possibility of a brownout due to the typhoon, we rushed back home to upload our videos. And fortunately again, we succeeded."

The 2-time Southeast Asian Games champion defeated South Africa's Silvio Cerone-Biagioni in the finals, 25.2-23.7.

This is De Los Santos' 19th gold medal in 34 competitions.

"Even with these circumstances, I was able to win the finals and bring home my 19th gold," said De Los Santos, who firmed up his status as the world's No. 1-ranked e-kata athlete.

De Los Santos said his students also garnered medals in their events.

Fatima Hamsain won in the in U15 female e-kumite and in U15 female e-kata, Karen Colonia won in the U18 female e-kata, while Julia Marcos won in the female seniors e-kata.