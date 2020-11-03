IOC’s Cojuangco-Jaworski takes active role, as solution to SEA Games report sought

Watch more in iWantTFC

International Olympic Committee Executive Board member Mikaela “Mikee” Cojuangco-Jaworski on Tuesday took the initiative to write Philippine Olympic Committee secretary-general Atty. Edwin Gastanes, asking him what action has been taken over what transpired in the POC executive board meeting last Friday.

By a vote of 6 for, 4 against and 2 abstentions, the board decided to file charges against the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee for its failure to submit its report on the 30th SEA Games, including the audited financial statements, to the POC last October 10.

Cojuangco-Jaworski, who took part during the deliberations of the board meeting Friday, was one of those who abstained in the move to sue PHISGOC, which had former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano as its chairman.

This was in keeping with the POC general assembly resolution of Sept. 30 setting an Oct. 10 deadline for the PHISGCOC to submit the overdue report on the operation and management of the 30th SEA Games that wrapped up on Dec. 11, 2019.

“Please provide an update on any action you have or not taken regarding the motion that was taken which was voted upon and passed during the EB board meeting on Oct. 30, 2020,” Cojuangco-Jaworski wrote.

She also asked Gastanes to furnish her with a copy of the letter the he sent to PHISGOC Foundation Inc. president and chief operating officer Ramon Suzara to comply with the Sept. 30 POC general resolution and Suzara’s response to the order.

“Please furnish me with a copy of the letter sent to PHISGOC after the POC General Assembly on September 30, 2020 resolved to compel the PHISGOC to submit its audited financial statements on or before Oct. 10, 2020,” the IOC official stressed.

“In direct connection with this, please also furnish a copy of their reply.”

Cojuangco-Jaworski also asked Gastanes “to clearly expound for my proper understanding the activities and requirements of PriceWaterhouseCoopers in recent dealings with the POC.

“My interest on this matter is due to your constant mention of the IOC in relation to PriceWaterhouseCoopers during our meeting last Friday.”

PriceWaterhouseCoopers is the independent British auditing company scrutinizing and preparing the audited financial statements of the PHISGOC, according to Suzara.

“We welcome and are grateful for this prudent and timely move by IOC Executive Board member Cojuangco-Jaworksi in supporting the board’s move,” said POC second vice president Col. (ret). Jeff Tamayo. “This decision shows her growing concern over the delay of the PHISGOC report.”

Board member and archery chief Atty. Clint Aranas also welcomed her move, saying “that an IOC Executive Board member no less has raised her concern simply means that this issue has become a grave matter for the world Olympic body.