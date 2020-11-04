Dutch futsal star Vic Hermans to serve as RP futsal consultant

Futsal legend Vic Hermans is new Philippine futsal consultant. Handout

MANILA -- Legendary Dutch national futsal team player and multi-titled national team coach Victor Hermans has agreed to help in the development of the Philippine futsal program.

“Vic Herman is very well versed and experienced with the Asian and ASEAN futsal landscape,” said Philippine Football Federation's futsal department head Kevin Goco. “As for national team development, he knows the styles, strength, and weakness of each team and has beaten most of them having conquered titles coaching Iran and Thailand and having won numerous titles coaching both.”

The 67-year old Hermans has managed teams in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East will come on board as a technical consultant for futsal. Hermans will be tasked to help rebuild the national futsal teams from the national, senior, and youth levels.

As a futsal player, his teams in the Netherlands won the futsal title five times. He also represented the Oranje – as the national side is nicknamed – 50 times.

He coached Iran to the Asian Football Confederation Futsal Championship in 2001 and his native country to the European Futsal Championships.

However, the Dutchman’s biggest success came while coaching in Thailand where they won four Asian Football Federation Futsal (AFC) championships from 2012-15 and a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in 2013.

“Being one of the pioneers of world futsal, Vic brings so much into the table,” noted Philippine futsal patron Danny Moran of the Moran Foundation that is supporting the PFF.

“His experience as a player, coach, and well respected senior FIFA futsal instructor will be highly beneficial for us in forming a well-structured futsal development program which will be spread nationwide. Sharing his knowledge and deep understanding of the sport will not only produce quality players, but effective coaches as well.”

Hermans’ term begins as soon as the pandemic ends.