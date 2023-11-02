Tough road for Pacquiao on Paris Olympics, says analyst

Manny Pacquiao (R) in action with South Korean mixed martial artist DK Yoo during their exhibition match, in Goyang, Seoul, December 11, 2022 (issued December 12, 2022). Pacquiao won the match with a unanimous decision. EPA-EFE via YONHAP/file

There are many stumbling blocks on Manny Pacquiao's way before he can qualify for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said the universality rule might not work for the boxing legend as it is reserved for countries that have a tough time qualifying for an Olympic spot.

"Controversial po ang universality places. Ibinibigay po kasi ito sa mga boksingero coming from countries na hindi makapasok sa Olympics. Ito 'yung mga less privileged athlete, ito ang spot na ibinibigay," explained Tolentino.

"Hindi naman kasi siya less privileged athlete, eh professional nga siya 'di ba?"

Pacquiao earlier spoke of his desire to compete in Paris and the Philippine Olympic Committee has assisted to relay his request to the International Olympic Committee through the universality rule.

Tolentino said the only other route for Pacquiao is to fight his way via the Olympic qualifiers.

"He has to go through it (qualifiers), pangit naman kung bibigyan siya ng express lane. It's going to be very tough, it's not going to be a walk in the park," said the analyst.

At 44 years old, Pacquiao will also need an exemption from the International Olympic Committee.



"Dahil may age limit. Hanggang 40 years old lamang ang pwedeng lumaban at kailangang makakuha siya ng exemption sa IOC para payagan. Bale 45 na siya by the time the Olympics takes place next year," he said.

"Maraming issues si Manny Pacquiao regarding his Olympic bid."

