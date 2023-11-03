Tennis: Eala upsets French bet, marches to semis

From Alex Eala's Facebook page

Alex Eala booked herself a trip to the semifinals with a dominant performance against Leolia Jeanjean in the W60 Nantes at the SNUC Tennis in Nantes, France Thursday (Manila time).

Despite Jeanjean's aggressive start, the Pinay lass was able to overcome and dish out a 6-2, 2-0 (retired) upset against her French counterpart.

Eala broke Jeanjean twice, pocketing the next five games to secure the opening set, 6-4.

The game was even more intense in the second set. After tying five times, the Pinay ace managed to breakthrough and take the second game.

It was at this point when Jeanjean, who reached no. 102 this year, retired from the match.

This set the world's no. 193 from the Philippines a semifinals matchup with Gabriela Knutson of Czech Republic in the $60,000 ITF event.

Knutson is ranked No. 179th in the world.

Eala, who won the ITF Roehampton W25K GB Pro Series in Great Britain last August, is campaigning to win a fifth pro singles crown.