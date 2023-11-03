EAC eliminates Letran from title contention. Photo from the NCAA Facebook page



Emilio Aguinaldo College toppled Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 82-69, ending the latter's title reign in Season 99 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Filoil Ecooil Centre on Friday.

Despite the absence of coach Jerson Cabiletes, who is with the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL, the Generals dished out a beating against the slumping Knights team.

JP Maguliano had 20 points, while Nat Consejo and Ralph Robin added 18 and 16, respectively, for EAC.

The Generals went on a 21-5 tear, but the Knights mounted a fight back that cut the gap late in the second quarter, 43-39.

But Letran could not follow though after team skipper Kurt Reyson bowed out with an 2:27 late in the half.

This allowed EAC to continue its domination and deal Letran's 11th defeat in 12 games, ending the Knights' Final Four hopes.

Kobe Monje scored 14 points on top of seven rebounds for Letran.

The Generals, who will meet San Beda on Sunday, improved to 7-5, boosting its semis bid.

The Knights, on the other hand, will take on Lyceum of the Philippines University, also on Sunday.