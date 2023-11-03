Team USA head coach Steve Kerr at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on August 23, 2023, days before the FIBA World Cup. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Coach Steve Kerr has found a home in the Golden State Warriors, and he reiterated that he is not leaving the club anytime soon.

The basketball guru who mentored NBA stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the rest of the Warriors to four league titles spoke highly of his team and expressed his endearment for them.

"I know for me the gift that I’ve been given to coach this team is something that I really cherish," Kerr shared in an interview with a group of reporters around the globe.

"I love these guys and this team so much... and I’m not going anywhere for the time being. I wanna be with them and continue to coach them [for] the next few years," he added.

"We’ll see where it all goes, but [there are] arguments to be made for going different directions as a coach. But you have to take into account your own self-circumstances, and right now I love what I’m doing, I love the people I’m with, so I’m gonna keep going."

Kerr is not worried as the Warriors and the rest of the NBA play the inaugural in-season tourney on November 9 (US time).

"I don’t think I need to motivate our players, really. They’re self-motivated, that’s how they got to the NBA in the first place. If you put a prize in front of NBA players, they’re gonna compete. This is what they do," the nine-time league champion said.

Kerr won five titles as a player (with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs) and as a coach for the Warriors.

Moreover, a whopping $500,000 awaits each player who will win the in-season tilt alongside the first NBA Cup trophy.

An in-season tournament MVP will also be awarded, and the league will also choose an all-tournament team.

Warriors will face Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday.

KERR SHARES SENTIMENT ON ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT

Asked for a comment on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Kerr says his "heart goes out to everyone involved."

"My main emotion is just great sadness for all of the families and victims… starting a few weeks ago in Israel. The massacre that occurred was so devastating. It is just unimaginable to think about the pain and suffering… and with the response on what’s happening in Gaza, so many innocent people being killed. It’s devastating," he said.

"My heart goes out to everyone involved."

The Warriors head coach has been vocal on several issues, such as preventing gun violence.

A year ago, he delivered a speech on why guns should be controlled in the US after a mass shooting in a school in Texas.

