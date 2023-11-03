MCFASolver Tech Centrale to represent PH in Vietnam 3x3

Mikee Macaballug, Val Chauca, and AJ Benson. Photo from MCFASolver Tech Centrale

MANILA – MCFASolver Tech Centrale is heading to Vietnam to represent the Philippines in the VPrime 3x3 International Cup over the weekend.

Locals Val Chauca, AJ Benson, and Mikee Macaballug will lead the squad as they link up with American import Joshua Keyes in the tilt set at The Global City in Ho Chi Minh.

"We're excited to once again represent the country in the international stage and we're pumped to test ourselves in this tournament," said coach Anton Altamirano.

MCFASolver Tech Centrale was drawn in Pool A where it will face GG Basketball of Vietnam, Minakami Town.EXE of Japan, and Rising Star of Malaysia.

This is the second international stint for the club, which finished at 10th place in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters last September.

It's one of the two Philippine representatives in the competition, with TNT Triple Giga also fielding a squad bannered by Samboy de Leon, Chester Saldua, Rey Telen, and Raoul Odou.

Also competing in the eight-team tourney are Hoop Dreams of Vietnam, Shonan Seaside.EXE of Japan, and CT Tigers of Thailand, which will have former MCFASolver imports Jose Blasquez and Stanko Kujundzic.

Related video: