Loman takes pick between Haggerty, Andrade

Stephen Loman. Handout photo

Second-ranked bantamweight MMA fighter Stephen “The Sniper” Loman is excited to see how ONE bantamweight champion Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade fares in his return to the world of striking.

Andrade takes on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty for the division’s vacant kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Saturday at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

For Andrade to pull off an upset in Thailand, one thing he has to watch out for, according to Loman, is the Englishman’s kicks. He uses the front push kick to either disengage from a swarming opponent or to set up his own deadly strikes.

“I know his striking game is one of the best in the world, but it’s his push kicks that are his best weapons. He does it so well. He can use it to set up his attacks or even knock his opponents out,” he said.

He knows that Andrade won’t come into this fight empty-handed.

He praised the “Wonder Boy’s” speed and timing with his strikes, evident when he stopped known strikers Kwon Won Il and Jeremy Pacatiw with well placed hits to the body.

“As for Fabricio, his advantage is his jab-straight combination. It’s fast and sharp. He also has his kicks that he applied against my former teammate Jeremy [Pacatiw] and against Kwon [Won Il]. He also has some kicks and some punches,” Andrade said.

If he’s to pick between the two, he thinks that Haggerty is at an advantage.

While he acknowledged Andrade’s striking brilliance and kickboxing experience, he’s leaning more on someone who’s been competing in the ONE striking rule set for a longer time.

“This is another difficult fight to predict, but I think this goes to Haggerty because striking is his department, and I feel he’ll match up well against Fabricio,” he said.

“Fabricio, though, isn’t an ordinary striker, and that’s why this fight will be an exciting one. I think these two will trade throughout and Haggerty, if he gets the chance, will get the KO win.”