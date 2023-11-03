The Golden State Warriors plan to win the NBA Cup but not at the players' expense, according to head coach Steve Kerr.
Thirty teams will vie for the in-season tournament trophy, and winners will take home $500,000 each.
"This will be our first time playing the in-season tournament, and we’re very excited about it. I think it’s a great idea. Tomorrow will be fun," Kerr said in an interview with reporters around the globe about the newest NBA tourney, which will debut on November 3 (US time).
"We’re not going to treat it like the NBA finals. I’m not gonna play Steph Curry 45 minutes because we have to think of the long-term health of our team, but we definitely want to win. We’ll be very competitive," the Warriors maestro added, emphasizing the need to keep players healthy amid a long basketball season.
Merged with West Group C, the Warriors will face the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday.
In-season matches will be recorded toward the regular season standings, except the finals, which will be played on December 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. All teams will continue to play 82 regular season games.
NBA will also give an award for the in-season tournament MVP and will select an all-tournament team.
Kerr, meanwhile, underscored the importance of a shorter NBA season to keep the players from overfatigue.
"I believe firmly that we should have a shorter NBA season. I think somewhere around 70 [or] 73 games would be a huge boost for the NBA... We need that extra rest. We have too many games right now," he said.
"It’s something that I feel very strongly about if we could come to a position where we have a stronger product and a stronger league if we cut the schedule down."
