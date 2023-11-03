Team USA head coach Steve Kerr at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on August 23, 2023, days before the FIBA World Cup. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Golden State Warriors plan to win the NBA Cup but not at the players' expense, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Thirty teams will vie for the in-season tournament trophy, and winners will take home $500,000 each.

"This will be our first time playing the in-season tournament, and we’re very excited about it. I think it’s a great idea. Tomorrow will be fun," Kerr said in an interview with reporters around the globe about the newest NBA tourney, which will debut on November 3 (US time).

"We’re not going to treat it like the NBA finals. I’m not gonna play Steph Curry 45 minutes because we have to think of the long-term health of our team, but we definitely want to win. We’ll be very competitive," the Warriors maestro added, emphasizing the need to keep players healthy amid a long basketball season.

Merged with West Group C, the Warriors will face the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday.

In-season matches will be recorded toward the regular season standings, except the finals, which will be played on December 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. All teams will continue to play 82 regular season games.

NBA will also give an award for the in-season tournament MVP and will select an all-tournament team.

Kerr, meanwhile, underscored the importance of a shorter NBA season to keep the players from overfatigue.

"I believe firmly that we should have a shorter NBA season. I think somewhere around 70 [or] 73 games would be a huge boost for the NBA... We need that extra rest. We have too many games right now," he said.

"It’s something that I feel very strongly about if we could come to a position where we have a stronger product and a stronger league if we cut the schedule down."

