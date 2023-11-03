Bianca Bustamante to make Macau GP debut in F4

There’s no stopping Bianca Bustamante from driving through milestones after milestones this year.

The 18-year-old Filipina race star is set to make her debut at the Macau Grand Prix for the non-championship round of the 2023 Formula 4 South East Asia Championship.

She will represent BlackArts Racing in what could be considered as one of the most difficult street circuits in the world, the 6.1-km Guia Circuit.

Bustamante has yet to impress with her driving prowess in the narrow layout, high speeds, and tight corners of this circuit, which some may say makes the Monaco track look easy.

This will be her third pro career street track, following her last visits to the Miami GP and Singapore GP.

Her Macau GP stint is slated on November 11 to 12, 2023. She will race in her #19 Formula 4 car.

“Growing up in Asia, it was always one of the most iconic tracks, known to be really fast, narrow, challenging, and extremely unforgiving,” she said in a social media post. “I grew up racing karts in Macau, but to finally take on the Guia Circuit is another check on my list.”

In a statement, BlackArts Racing sporting director Alex Yoong said, “She is a driver I’ve been watching since she was winning in karts here in Asia. We’ve seen her close up from testing at Sepang to working on the simulator and we think she has fantastic potential to go all the way.”

Previously, she made headlines as the first female driver to be inducted in the McLaren Driver Development Programme.

She will sport the team’s iconic papaya livery in the all-female F1 Academy next year where she will drive for ART Grand Prix.

Bustamante finished strong in the inaugural F1 Academy season with two race wins. She was seventh place in the overall drivers standings.