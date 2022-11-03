Akari import Prisilla Rivera set a new scoring record in the PVL. PVL.ph

Import Prisilla Rivera dished out a monster effort with 44 points Thursday night to tow newcomer Akari past Choco Mucho in 5 tough sets in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Rivera reset the league scoring record while helping the Power Chargers complete a 27-29, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 victory against the Flying Titans.

The 37-year-old spiker from the Dominican Republic also tallied 39 attacks and 4 service aces.

The Chargers now sport a 2-4 record while dealing the Flying Titans' third defeat in 5 games.

Chery Tiggo, the first semifinalist, remained on top of the standings with a 5-0 record followed by Creamline (4-0). Petro Gazz is third with 2-1, even as F2 Logistics and Cignal are tied for fourth (2-2). At fifth is Choco Mucho (2-3) followed by Akari (2-4) and PLDT (1-3). UAI-Army is the lone team without a victory with 0-5.