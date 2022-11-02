PBA Images

Following a slow start to their PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign, Phoenix put together a streak of victories to emerge as one of the hottest teams in the import-flavored conference.

Their latest 91-88 conquest of TNT Tropang Giga put the Fuel Masters on track of gaining a playoffs berth.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson attributed the turnaround to the team's resiliency akin to another team known for such attitude.

"We just keep on playing. I want to borrow never-say-die from Ginebra, but we just keep on fighting," said Robinson.

"We're grateful for the opportunity. We're blessed. Winning is the by-product of what we're doing."

But Phoenix still has much work to do with their remaining assignments in the eliminations.

It has to go through a surging Converge, Magnolia, San Miguel, and NorthPort.

"We know we have a lot of harder teams to play. And the next few games for us will be hard," he said.