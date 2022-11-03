NBA: Bucks in seventh heaven, Cavs stun Celtics

Jrue Holiday (21) of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Saddiq Bey (41) of the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott, Getty Images/AFP

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered another dominant performance Wednesday with 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 116-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons.

Milwaukee, the only undefeated team left in the NBA, improved to 7-0 courtesy of an impressive all-round offensive effort against an outgunned Pistons team.

Antetokounmpo hauled down 12 rebounds and provided four assists with five steals while Jrue Holiday provided offensive support with a 26-point salvo that included four three-pointers.

The outcome at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum was settled well before the end, with the Bucks taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter and increasing their advantage to 33 points late in the game.

Jordan Nwora (12 points), Brook Lopez (11) and Bobby Portis (10) also cracked double figures for Milwaukee while Saddiq Bey led the Detroit scorers with 22 points. The Pistons fell to 2-7 with the defeat.

In other games on Wednesday, Darius Garland returned from a five-game injury absence to produce a sparkling performance as Cleveland notched their sixth straight win with a thrilling 114-113 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics.

Garland poured in 29 points with 12 assists and five rebounds while Donovan Mitchell once again underscored his value to the Cavs with a 25-point performance which included 11 points in the closing minutes of regulation and overtime.

Garland had not played since suffering a lacerated eyelid during Cleveland's season-opening defeat to Toronto.

But the 22-year-old rising star showed no lingering after-effects from the injury as he teamed with Mitchell on Wednesday to clinch a victory which was confirmed when Boston's Jaylen Brown missed a two-pointer on the buzzer.

"We came out really aggressive in the last five minutes and really happy we got the win," said Garland after a victory that takes Cleveland to 6-1. "After the first shot went through I felt good, the eye didn't affect me or anything. It's good to be back."

Garland, meanwhile, paid tribute to Mitchell, who joined the Cavs in a blockbuster trade from Utah in September.

"He brings a lot to our team," Garland said. "He's been in the playoffs many times before and he brings that kind of knowledge to our team. He's helped me a lot. I'm happy he's here."

In other games on Wednesday, Dejounte Murray's 36 points helped Atlanta to a 112-99 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic finished with 33 points, 11 assists and five rebounds as the Mavericks scored a 103-100 defeat of the Utah Jazz.

In San Antonio, meanwhile, Toronto ran riot against the Spurs with a franchise record 143-100 blowout.

The 43-point winning margin was the Raptors biggest ever on the road. Gary Trent Jr. led the Toronto scoring with 24 points, while six other Raptors players made double figures.

© Agence France-Presse