Boxing: Palicte scores win in PH's Asian Elite Championship

The Philippines' James Palicte. File photo/George Calvo, ABS-CBN News

Mario Fernandez lost a tight match while James Palicte scored a dominant victory in the ASBC Elite Championships in Amman, Jordan Thursday, Manila time.

Despite a valiant effort, Fernandez absorbed a 3-2 decision against the host country’s Yousef Iashash in their men's 57 kilograms match.

Fernandez was able to land clean shots but the Jordanian's unorthodox tactics seemed to have earned him the win.

Meanwhile, Palicte rebounded in the last two rounds to dominate Iraq's Jaafar Abdulreal Sudani, 4-1, in the men's 63.5-kilogram class.

There are 13 Filipino boxers - 7 men and 6 women - competing in the championships including Tokyo Olympians Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Irish Magno.

