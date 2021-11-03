SMC president Ramon S. Ang with Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio. Handout photo



MANILA -- San Miguel Corporation (SMC) president Ramon S. Ang has personally handed his cash incentives to Tokyo Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio.

Ang rewarded Marcial P2 million for his bronze medal feat, while Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio received P5 million each for winning silver medals.

The SMC executive also promised to provide the three boxers with any SMC business of their choice that they can put up in their respective home provinces.

All the three boxers hail from Mindanao. Marcial is from Zamboanga City, while Paalam and Petecio come from Cagayan de Oro and Davao del Sur, respectively.

“At a time when our country is seeing the initial signs of hope to recover from the pandemic, our Olympic medalists continue to inspire us to do our best and rise above all difficulties. As we wish them further success in boxing in the coming Olympics and in Eumir’s case, his next professional bout, we are also taking steps to further secure their future with the San Miguel businesses of their choice,” Ang said in a statement.

Ang earlier gave a P10-million incentive to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino to win the gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

He said the country’s first Olympic gold would serve to inspire the three Olympic boxers to vie for the gold in one of the Filipinos’ favorite sport, where Anthony Villanueva and Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco went as far as a silver finish in 1964 in Tokyo and 1996 in Atlanta, respectively.

Ang also sees the middleweight Marcial, who turned pro last year, as one of the brightest spots in Philippine boxing as he beat American Andrew Whitfield in his professional debut last December before becoming the first Filipino pro boxer to compete and win a medal in the Olympics.

“Eumir’s first bout is impressive, considering that he turned pro and fought his first pro bout following a long layoff due to the pandemic. I see him reaching the greater heights like great boxers Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao, who have long been associated with San Miguel during and even after their professional careers,” he said.

“If he becomes a champion in his division in the coming years and also wins a gold medal in the Paris Olympics in 2024, then he will have the unique distinction of being the first one to do so.”

He also congratulated Marcial who got married to longtime girlfriend Princess Jenniel Cabradilla Galarpe, an amateur boxing national champion from Cagayan de Oro City last October 28.

