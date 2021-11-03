MANILA, Philippines -- Rey Nambatac will stay with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters for three more years.

This, after the 27-year-old guard signed a contract extension with the franchise that drafted him seventh overall in 2017. His agent, Edgar Mangahas, announced the development on Instagram.

Nambatac has emerged as a star for the Elasto Painters since joining the team, and in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. ROS made it to the playoffs as the sixth seed but lost to eventual finalist Magnolia in the quarterfinals.

ROS general manager Caloy Garcia, who also previously coached the team, has spoken highly of Nambatac and tabbed him as a cornerstone of their franchise.

"Rey is a different kind of player," said Garcia last year. "He's gonna be the future of the PBA. He's gonna be a superstar, eventually."