MMA: Miado knew he was better in striking vs Miao

Jeremy Miado was surprised when his opponent, China's Miao Li Tao, decided to fight him stand up during their MMA rematch last Friday.

Miado is the superior striker, which is why he expected Miao to force the fight to the ground.

But Miao, who got knocked out with a flying knee from Miado during their initial face-off, traded punches with him and paid a heavy price.

"'Di ko ineexpect iyon, ang inieexpect ko pwede niya akong libangin sa striking bago magtake down... Pero nagulat po ako sumabay. Hindi ko inexpect yun nakapagsabayan siya ng striking," said Miado, who improved his MMA record to 9-4.

"Advantage po sa akin 'yun kasi striker talaga ako eh."

Miado pummeled Miao with right hands and apparently injured the Chinese's eye in the second round.

Miao claimed it was due to an eye poke, but the referee deemed that the hits was due to a punch, allowing the Filipino to go for the kill.

"Ang alam ko check left hook ang tumama. 'Yung mata hinawakan niya tapos nagtaas ng kamay. Kaya hinintay ko yung referee kung anong magiging reaction ng referee," he siad.

"Nakita naman ng referee na suntok ang tumama tapos legal so kinontinue ko na lang para mafinish ang laban."

Miado won via technical knockout.