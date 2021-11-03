Jenelyn Olsim during her fight against Ritu Phogat last Friday. Handout photo



It’s on to the next one for Jenelyn Olsim after dropping a decision to Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat last Friday.

Olsim got overwhelmed by Phogat’s wrestling in their ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal tussle at ONE: NextGen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but the Filipina still sees it as a great opportunity moving forward.

“I feel great. I am very happy to be part of this historic moment. This is a life-changing bout for me because it shows that I have reached this far, and I have performed at my best even though I lost. It shows that I need to train more and gain more experience,” said Olsim, who was a late replacement after Itsuki “Android 18” Hirata pulled out of the match.

“My opponent changed, so some of our game plan changed, but I was very excited because this is the Grand Prix,” she added.

“I thought it was a big opportunity for me, so why not accept it even though I had to change an opponent.”

Despite the Indian utilizing her world-class wrestling to the fullest, Olsim remained competitive on the bottom, attempting one submission after another as she tried to finish off Phogat with various chokes.

That didn’t work for her though, as “The Indian Tigress” was methodical in her ground and pound.

But results aside, Olsim is proud with her performance and already knows what she needs to work on next.

“Her wrestling was really good, and she was really strong. Watching her fight [in the past] I didn’t think that she was that strong. She’s a very experienced wrestler. I believe that I really need to gain more experience, and I can be better than this,” Olsim said.

“I trained with the champions in the gym and they taught me a lot. I attempted submissions, but I really need more strength and conditioning training to finish my attempts.

“There’s no doubt that Ritu is strong and experienced.”

Still, Olsim believes that with more preparation next time, the results could end up differently.

“If I were given a longer time to prepare and train more, I could have beaten her because it was quite close,” Olsim said.

“It’s just that she dominated me in the wrestling department. She was able to pin me down, but I attempted a lot of submissions too, and I got her in the striking. I just needed more time to prepare.”

