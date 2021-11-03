Reigning US Open champion Yuka Saso, 20, has already planned to choose Japanese citizenship once she turns 22, according to Japanese media reports.

Saso, a Tokyo Olympian and the first Filipino to win the US Open, is turning 22 in two years' time.

She was born to a Japanese father and Filipina mother but competed as a Filipino in golf.

However, Saso, a dual citizen, was was quoted as saying she is inclined to choose Japanese citizenship as she will be required by the Japanese government to choose by the age of 22.

Saso is set to compete in the Toto Japan Classic.

RELATED VIDEO