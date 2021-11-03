Echo Philippines. Courtesy: ONE Esports PH's Facebook page.

MANILA - Echo Philippines started off the Philippines' campaign in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitational with a stunning 2-1 win over their Indonesian counterparts Aura Fire, Tuesday.

Their stint in the One Esports-organized tourney was the first without the services of former coach Dale Vitug, who announced he will be retiring from the professional scene after the end of MPL Season 8.

While Echo led in kills in Game 1, it was Aura Fire who secured the most objectives and turrets, capping it off with a team fight near Echo's base which allowed them to push further and draw first blood. The Philippine squad was kept to one turret takedown throughout Game 1.

With both squads neck and neck in Game 2, and with Aura Fire attempting to take the lord, Jaymark Aaron "Hadess" Lazaro's Lancelot put out his retribution just in time to steal it off. It took a near wipeout for Echo to seal the equalizer.

It was an equally tight match in Game 3. But a diversionary tactic, which saw four Aura heroes scrambling to protect Jehuda "HIGH" Semual's Ling from being double-teamed by Rion "Rk3" Kudo's Pharsa and Hadess' Aldous, that gave KurTzyyy's Paquito the cushion to kill the lord and open things up for Echo.

Another lord take helped Echo PH secure the series for good.

Echo is one of 6 Filipino teams competing in the tournament, the others being back-to-back MPL Philippines champs Blacklist International, finalists Onic PH, Smart Omega, EVOS Legends, and RSG Philippines.

ECHO roster

COACH: Michael “Arcadia” Bocado

Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura (captain)

Jaymark Aaron "Hadess" Lazaro

Jason Rafael "Jaymeister" Torculas

Jankurt Russel "KurtTzy" Matira

Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales

Kenneth "FLYSOLO" Coloma

Aaron "AaronQT" Lim

Samuel Josef "Invoker" Cruz

Rion "Rk3" Kudo

Joshua Nathaniel "Aspect" Tating