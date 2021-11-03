Although he his looking to unify all titles in the bantamweight division, WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said he can not afford to look past mandatory challenger and fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo.

The two are scheduled to meet inside the ring on December 11 in an all-Filipino title fight in the US.

"Maganda nga ito, dalawang Pilipino. Kung sino man ang manalo Pilipino pa rin ang champion," said Donaire, who appeared on PlayitRight.TV with his opponent Gaballo. "This is a good thing for the Philippines."

Also guesting in the same interview are Donaire's wife/manager Rachel and Gaballo's handler JC Mananquil.

Donaire is the older fighter at 38, but he enjoys a wealth of experience being a four-division world champion over the 25-year-old Gaballo.

But "The Filipino Flash" said he can not afford to underestimate Gaballo, the WBC interim bantamweight champion.

"Si Gaballo, maganda ang record niya and he's hungry for success. 'Yung mga taong ganoon ay dangerous fighters.," said Donaire.

"Nagte-train po ako na parang ang kalaban ko ay pinakamagaling sa division. I'm at a point that I'm fighting the most dangerous guys out there."

Gaballo, for his part, is excited to meet Donaire inside the boxing ring.

"Excited po ako at masaya na makakalaban ko po yung isa sa mga idol ko po. Excited po akong makipaglaban talaga," he said.

"Para sa akin gagawin ko lang talaga kung anong makakaya ko sa ring."

