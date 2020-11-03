Streaking Beermen sink Blackwater in first morning PBA game

Alex Cabagnot contributed 11 points to San Miguel's overtime win versus Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) San Miguel Beer extended its winning streak to four games after escaping Blackwater, 90-88, in overtime in the first official morning game of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The hotly contested game was the first of four scheduled for Tuesday, as the league returned to action after briefly stopping the conference to shore up their COVID-19 protocols.

The Beermen got 26 points and 14 rebounds from Moala Tautuaa, while Chris Ross scored five of his eight points in overtime while also adding eight rebounds and three assists to steer the Beermen to victory.

San Miguel, the reigning All-Filipino champions, improved to 5-2 in the conference, while the Elite dropped to 2-4. It was also Blackwater's third consecutive defeat.

"It's really tough for us, especially the game this morning. This is the first time, official game played in the morning, but we have to do it because of the circumstances," said SMB coach Leo Austria afterward.

"It's an ugly game, but we love it, because as long as we're winning, there's no problem with it," he added. "But I'm so happy, and we're lucky to get this W."

San Miguel led, 84-81, with two and half minutes left in regulation, thanks to a Ross triple and a bucket by Tautuaa, but they gave up a game-tying three-pointer to Blackwater's Ed Daquioag with 80 seconds to play. Neither team could grab the win in the fourth, as the Elite committed turnovers while Alex Cabagnot agonizingly missed two jumpers -- the second of which swirled in and out of the rim.

Blackwater struck first in OT with a KG Canaleta three-pointer, and the Beermen appeared gassed as Tautuaa and Arwind Santos missed two point-blank layups. But a Ross drive trimmed the deficit to two points, 88-86, and his split at the line made it a one-point game, 88-87, with a minute and a half to play.

A turnover by Daquioag paved the way for Ross to give San Miguel the lead with a layup in transition, but the Beermen kept the door open for the Elite with turnovers of their own. Blackwater had three tries to grab the lead in the final seconds, but Mike Tolomia and Ron Dennison missed their layups, and a jumper by Don Trollano bounced off the rim before Von Pessumal finally secured the rebound with four seconds to go.

"I'm so lucky I was able to bring in Von Pessumal, and he had that crucial rebound in the last possession of Blackwater," said Austria.

Pessumal could only make one of two free throws to peg the final score, but San Miguel survived when Tolomia's try at a game-winning three-pointer was off the mark.

Marcio Lassiter had 12 points and Cabagnot finished with 11, as SMB's core players all saw major minutes. The Beermen have one day off before returning to action on Thursday against Phoenix Super LPG.

Daquioag led Blackwater with 20 points, while Tolomina added 17 markers and Trollano had 10. But they cooled off after a hot start, and shot just 33% from the field. The Elite were also missing Paul Desiderio due to injury and Mac Belo due to back spasms.

Nonetheless, Blackwater can still take some positives away from the game as they welcomed back second overall pick Maurice Shaw after he missed several of their assignments due to back spasms as well.