PBA: Phoenix routs TerraFirma, as last-place Dyip continues skid

Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright shoots against the TerraFirma defense. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Phoenix Super LPG put together a terrific team performance in routing TerraFirma Dyip, 116-94, for their fifth win in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Matthew Wright made six of his 12 three-pointers en route to a team-high 33 points, while Calvin Abueva contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for a triple-double. Phoenix Super LPG, as a team, had a whopping 33 assists in the game.

"We always preach about service," said head coach Topex Robinson. "We always talk about how you're gonna make your teammate look good, and it's always about one more pass."

"We make sure we don't just do it in practice -- we do it in the game," he added.

RJ Jazul added 16 points, while Brian Heruela and Jason Perkisn each scored 14.

Against a desperate TerraFirma team that has yet to win in the conference, the Fuel Masters trailed by as much as 11 points before Wright got untracked in the second quarter.

He fired 16 points in the period to lift the Fuel Masters to a 59-55 lead at the break, and his teammates picked up the slack in the third frame where they outscored TerraFirma, 27-16.

Despite the best efforts of sophomore guard CJ Perez, the Dyip never got going and trailed by as much as 29 points, 112-83, with five minutes to play when Wright knocked down another three-pointer.

The Fuel Masters shot 51.8% from the field, including 41.19% from beyond the arc. They also scored 27 points off the Dyip's 21 turnovers, and had 31 points on the break. In contrast, TerraFirma made only 37.5% of their field goals.

Perez, the reigning Rookie of the Year, had 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his first ever match-up against Robinson, his collegiate coach in Lyceum of the Philippines University. Afterward, Robinson praised Perez for his effort, even as the Dyip slid to 0-6 in the bubble.

"He's a game-changer," Robinson said of Perez. "Sky's the limit for him… I told him after the game, you just have to keep on grinding."

Perez's supporting cast faltered anew, with Rashawn McCarthy producing just three points and No. 1 overall pick Roosevelt Adams going 1-of-9 from the field en route to six points. Juami Tiongson was TerraFirma's next highest scorer, at 15 points.

