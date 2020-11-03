PBA: Parks proud of TNT’s response to first loss — ‘Ball found its energy’

TNT's Ray Parks secures a rebound against NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang Giga responded well to their first loss of the season, as they thoroughly clobbered the NorthPort Batang Pier on Tuesday afternoon, 112-87.

Save for a brief run in the first frame wherein NorthPort trimmed the deficit to one point, it was all TNT in the contest. The Tropang Giga led wire to wire, and built an advantage as big as 36 points in the third quarter.

"Today was just a great response by the team," said TNT star Ray Parks, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Tropang Giga.

"The ball found its energy and it was just a great response by coming off that tough loss," he added. "Way to pick up the pieces and it's just a testament of the kind team (we are)."

In their previous game, TNT saw its unbeaten run to start the All-Filipino Cup come to a halt at the hands of the NLEX Road Warriors. Struggling entering the game, NLEX shocked TNT, 109-98.

Parks was among the players who struggled against the Road Warriors, as he shot just five of 12 from the field for 15 points. It was a subpar outing for the sophomore swingman who is averaging 21.5 points on over 58% shooting from the field in the conference.

The long break between games helped TNT, according to coach Bong Ravena. The PBA had opted to halt games from October 30 to November 2 to beef up its coronavirus protocols, in cooperation with the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Department of Health.

"Malaking bagay sa amin. Naka-regroup kami, nakapag-meeting kami," said Ravena. "Nakapaghanda kami ng maayos. Nagamit namin 'yung time na 'yun, especially galing kami sa talo. So it helped us."

The Tropang Giga now have a 6-1 win-loss slate, putting them at the top spot in the league standings.

"We're slowly growing," Parks said of their team. "We got a great mixture of our veterans, really just leading the cause and the young guys really taking up the call.

"The coaching staff, they just watch film all night. They try to help us as much as they could and we really appreciate that. It's just a group thing," he added.

TNT will make an immediate return to action on Wednesday when they take on the Magnolia Hotshots.