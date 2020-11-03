PBA: Hard to adjust to early game, admits SMB coach Austria

San Miguel head coach Leo Austria. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Already a slow-starting team, San Miguel Beer had another challenge to overcome on Tuesday as they played the first game of a quadruple header in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Their contest against the Blackwater Elite was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga, the first game of the league's resumption after a brief stoppage in play to beef up their COVID-19 protocols in the bubble.

The defending All-Filipino champions trailed by double-digits in the first half before finding their rhythm in the third quarter, and eventually hacking out a 90-88 win in overtime.

Afterward, head coach Leo Austria acknowledged that the early schedule had an impact on his squad.

"It's really tough for us, especially the game this morning. This is the first time, official game played in the morning, but we have to do it because of the circumstances," he said.

Man, I haven’t had a game at 10am since like 2005! — Mo! (@Tautuaa33) November 2, 2020

Austria was grateful that his players embraced the challenge, even as they had to adjust their sleep schedules and their game day rituals.

"No matter what kind of adjustment you want to have, your body will tell you not to sleep yet," said Austria, who noted that players are used to turning in at 12 midnight but will have to sleep three hours earlier because of the new schedule.

"So what I want them to have is... your mindset should be on the game, because whatever kind of adjustment you want to have, especially the sleeping habit, you cannot do it eh," he added.

"(But) they have to wake up at six o'clock to prepare. Dahil some of the players have their own rituals. And that's the problem."

It helped a little that San Miguel generally practices early, but Austria pointed out that official games and scrimmages are "really different."

"But I am so thankful that the players responded," he added. "They know the importance of this game."

The PBA will hold five quadruple headers from today until November 11 as they race to finish the elimination round of the 2020 All-Filipino Cup. Teams will also play back-to-back games, with the Beermen having one day off on Wednesday before playing Phoenix Super LPG and NLEX on Thursday and Friday.