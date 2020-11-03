PBA: Ginebra escapes Alaska to halt slide

Stanley Pringle and Ginebra got back to their winning ways on Tuesday. PBA Media Bureau

Stanley Pringle scored 31 points, including key baskets in the final 2 minutes, to lead Barangay Ginebra to an 87-81 victory over Alaska in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Tuesday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Pringle carried most of the workload for the Gin Kings especially in the first half when they lagged by double digits against the Aces.

Fortunately, Ginebra found its footing in the fourth quarter to pull off a come from behind.

"We lost 2 straight so every single was focused on bouncing back trying to come out with the win," said Pringle, who also made 4 of 5 from the 3-point area.

"We finally came together and got them in the crunch."

Ginebra coach Tim Cone acknowledged his squad tried out new things in the first 2 quarters and the move backfired for the Gin Kings.

"This game we played terrible in the first half. That was totally on me . . . I was already writing my obituary at halftime," said Cone.

"We're trying out some new concepts, which we only had a couple of days to prepare for, we weren't comfortable at all running it in our first half."

With the victory, Ginebra improved its record to 5-2, ending its 2-game skid.

Japeth Aguilar and Aljun Mariano added 14 points each for the Gin Kings.

Scottie Thompson added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Vic Manuel scored a team-high 17 points to lead Alaska (5-4).