PBA: Being drafted by Ginebra 'best thing to happen' to Arvin Tolentino, says coach

Ginebra rookie Arvin Tolentino goes to the hoop in their game against Meralco. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The coaches of Barangay Ginebra are very high on rookie forward Arvin Tolentino, as they believe that he can be a major contributor for the franchise in the future.

The Gin Kings selected Tolentino out of Far Eastern University (FEU) with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, and they have been giving him plenty of opportunities throughout the 2020 PBA All-Filipino Conference.

Tolentino started five of their six games, averaging 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. His best game was an 11-point performance against the Meralco Bolts, when he played 21 minutes in a 105-91 victory.

"There's a lot of work to be done on the defensive end kay Arvin, but ang maganda sa kanya, he's really willing to learn and he asks questions," Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario said during a recent appearance on "Coaches Unfiltered."

"When you correct him, 'pag nagagalit sa kanya si Coach Tim (Cone), he just absorbs everything," he added. "I think it's not going to take too long for him to become a better defensive player."

Scoring has been Tolentino's forte since his high school days and he emerged as FEU's top offensive options during his stint with the Tamaraws. But Cone believes that Tolentino will develop into so much more than a scorer in the PBA, as he has touted the young player's versatility.

After their win over Meralco on October 19, Cone said of Tolentino: "He can put the ball on the floor, he can rebound, he had a nice blocked shot today. He's very long, so he's really talented, and I think his game can really grow with the kind of style of play that we play in."

According to del Rosario, Cone has been quite invested in Tolentino's development. The multi-titled mentor has been working with Tolentino one-on-one, and has repeatedly given him opportunities to show what he's capable of in games.

With Tolentino still growing as a basketball player, working with Cone will only hasten his development.

"'Pag tiningnan niyo si Arvin, parang cool guy eh, parang relax lang lagi, parang chill lang maglaro. Pero he's very competitive din. Even in college, that was proven already," said del Rosario. "Ganoon lang talaga 'yung personality niya."

"He's tall, he's long, and the potential is there," he added. "Right now, I think the best thing that happened in his career, 'yun nga, is na-draft siya under Coach Tim, and Coach Tim is taking him under his wings."

There is still plenty of work for Tolentino. Aside from improving as a defender, the Gin Kings want him to be a better rebounder. In particular, the Ginebra coaching staff wants him to be a bigger force on the offensive boards.

With the opportunities he is getting and the confidence given to him by Cone, del Rosario has no doubt that Tolentino will develop the habits that will elevate his game in the PBA.

"Sa tingin namin, he'll play a big role if we would be hopefully successful dito sa bubble tournament," said del Rosario.