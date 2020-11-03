PBA: Austria defends long minutes of SMB stars - 'We're thinking of the W'

Moala Tautuaa (33) played 45 minutes in San Miguel's overtime win against Blackwater Elite. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel's key players logged long minutes against the Blackwater Elite on Tuesday, ahead of a tough stretch where they are set to play a compressed schedule in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

In a 90-88 overtime win over the Elite, Moala Tautuaa played nearly 46 minutes, while Marcio Lassiter saw 42 minutes of action. Alex Cabagnot and Arwind Santos both played nearly 40 minutes, while Chris Ross played over 36.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria admits that the prolonged playing time for his key guys is an issue, particularly as they brace for a brutal stretch of games.

"We don't want any player of us to stretch their minutes eh," he said.

"But because of the circumstances inside the game, during the game, I'm forced to let them go because we're not thinking of the other game eh. We're thinking of the ongoing game, because what is important is (the) W," he stressed.

San Miguel entered the game with a three-game winning streak, but started slow against the Elite and fell behind by 10 points. They got back in the game in the third period, before a flurry of points by Ross in overtime helped them take a fourth consecutive victory.

Still, it was clear that the extended game took a toll on the San Miguel players. Tautuaa, who finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds, sat on the court as he did his Best Player of the Game interview after the contest.

The Beermen still got some solid contributions from their bench, particularly Von Pessumal who had 10 points in 16 minutes while grabbing the crucial rebound in the dying seconds of OT to slam the door on Blackwater's comeback hopes.

"I'm starting to pick up some players from the bench. But during the game, we will know naman eh, kung kailangan, if it's necessary for them to stay longer," said Austria.

"But we're thinking of the W, that's why their minutes was extended," he added.

Their win over Blackwater gave San Miguel a 5-2 record in the conference, putting them closer to a playoff spot as well as potentially a Top 4 finish.

"We're not thinking of the other games, because this win might bring us to another playoff (spot)," Austria stressed.

San Miguel will have Wednesday off before playing Phoenix Super LPG and NLEX in back-to-back games. Next week, they play two games in three days as they take on Barangay Ginebra on November 8 and NorthPort on November 10.

With their games bunched together and barely any time to rest or prepare, Austria is hoping that his players' conditioning will hold firm.

"We have to manage our recovery," Austria said. "That's the most important thing."

"The x and o, it's not really important right now. What's important for them, in 24 hours to get back on their ano eh, to having the right energy," he added.