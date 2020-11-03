In bid to become POC president, Aranas says he has 'nothing to hide'

Clint Aranas, the head of World Archery Philippines, is running for POC President. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Jesus "Clint" Aranas is not purely relying on numbers in his bid to unseat incumbent Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

"I will leave that to your best judgment," the president of World Archery Philippines said in a message to the 54 qualified voters in the POC elections, scheduled on November 27.

Aranas, a tax lawyer and former government official, said he's not trying to "hard sell" his bid to become the POC president during this challenging period for sports.

"That's not how we campaign," he said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, held virtually on Tuesday.

Instead, Aranas touted his platform that is based on transparency and unity.

"For those who have known me, I'm a very simple person. I have nothing to hide," he stressed. "And we should be unified. Otherwise, it will never work."

But Aranas also made it clear that changes are needed in Philippine sports, particularly at this critical point.

"We see the POC as a house divided," he said. "What do we really want? What do you need? What do we want to achieve?"

"That's why I was put here at the forefront. Somebody has to carry the fight," he added.

To help him achieve his goal, Aranas has formed a slate that includes Steve Hontiveros who is running as chairman, Philip Juico as first vice president, Ada Milby as second vice president, Julian Camacho as treasurer, Monico Puentevella as auditor, and Robert Bachmann, Charlie Ho and Robert Mananquil as board members.

Meanwhile, Tolentino welcomed the challenge of Aranas. The head of Philippine cycling, Tolentino became POC president last July and took over the unfinished term of boxing chief Ricky Vargas. He is now seeking a full four-year term.

"We're all free to run and aspire for that position... if they want to give contributions to Philippine sports," said Tolentino.

Joining Tolentino's ticket are Tom Carrasco as chairman, Al Panlilio as first vice president, Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez as second vice president, Cynthia Carrion as treasurer, Chito Loyzaga as auditor and Pearl Managuelod, Dave Carter, Rep. Butch Pichay and Dr. Jose Raul Canlas as board members.