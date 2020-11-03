Boxing: Casimero-Arum bout for Q1 of 2021? That’s the plan, says Arum

Show. Closed. 😳



In the closing seconds of Round 7, @naoyainoue_410 sealed a dominant performance like no one else in the Bantamweight division can. Beware. #InoueMoloney pic.twitter.com/CnABtOy8zS — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 1, 2020

Now that world bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue has taken care of business with Australia's Jason Moloney, boxing promoter Bob Arum believes they could arrange a fight against Filipino champion John Riel Casimero.

“We’ll consider him for that fight if he is ready to do it,” Arum said in an article on BoxingScene.com.

“My Japanese partner [Akihiro Honda] said they would like to get Inoue back in action by February or March, the first quarter of next year, and that’s what we are going to do."

Inoue stopped challenger Jason Moloney in the seventh round to retain the IBF, WBA, and The Ring bantamweight belts.

Inoue said he also wanted to get the WBC belt, which will be disputed by the winner between Nordine Oubaali and Filipino ring legend Nonito Donaire Jr., and the WBO crown by Casimero.

Casimero was supposed to fight Inoue back in April, but the pandemic led to the postponement of their title scrap.

Inoue later decided to take on Moloney, while Casimero had to settle for an easy bout against Duke Micah.

Casimero knocked out the previously unbeaten Micah in just 3 rounds.