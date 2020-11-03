Boxing: Ancajas hopes countryman, ex challenger gets another title shot

Watch more in iWantTFC

Jerwin Ancajas training with a former opponent in Jonas Sultan has been a big boost for the IBF junior bantamweight king.

Ancajas said Sultan has provided him with a regular training partner in Los Angeles while they wait for his next opponent.

"Masipag siyang mag-ensayo . . . Ang pinakagusto ko 'yung 'pag nag-eensayo, patagalan sa training kahit ayaw na ni coach, training pa rin kami," the Panabo City native said.

Jerwin Ancajas with former opponent Jonas Sultan. Courtesy of Joven Jimenez

Ancajas defended the IBF title against Sultan in May 2018, the first all-Filipino title fight in 93 years.

Ancajas outpointed Sultan to retain the belt, but they have become friends since then.

The former's camp-mates said they brought Sultan to the US hoping that he also gets to fight there.

ALA Boxing used to promote Sultan, but since the Cebu-based stable shut down he has signed under another boxing manager.

"May manager siyang taga Zamboanga. Sa ngayon kinukuha namin sparring partner. Baka may pagkakataong mabigyan siya ng laban sa US," said Ancajas.

"May laban sana siya sa Pilipinas na-postpone lang (dahil sa COVID-19)."

Ancajas said MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons was helping out to find opportunities for Sultan.