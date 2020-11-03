3x3 stars in no rush to decide on basketball future

The players of Zamboanga City Chooks will first focus on the upcoming Doha Masters before thinking about the PBA Rookie Draft. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The players of Zamboanga City Chooks plan to take their time before making a decision on what next steps to take in their basketball careers.

Zamboanga City Chooks -- composed of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan -- lived up to the hype in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last weekend. Tabbed as huge favorites heading into the conference, they won three of the four legs before claiming a thrilling win over Nueva Ecija in the P1-million game in the grand finals.

The team is now set to represent the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 Doha Masters later this month. Afterward, the players have to make a decision about possibly declaring for the PBA Rookie Draft or staying in Chooks 3x3 for another year.

"You know, we'll see," said Munzon, the top-ranked 3x3 player in the country. "That's definitely something on my mind, so we'll definitely see."

"Ang hirap," Pasaol acknowledged. "Ganoon naman talaga dati pa, dream ko talaga mag-PBA. Tingnan natin kung anong resulta."

The players said their focus is on the Doha Masters, which marks their first international competition this year after most of the 3x3 calendar was wiped away by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For Pasaol and Munzon, it also gives them more opportunity to prepare for the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament (OQT) in Graz, Austria next May.

"Unahin muna namin 'yung Doha namin. Siguro 'yun muna ang plan namin," said Santillan. "Siguro, pag-iisipan ko pa."

"I'm just focused on Doha for now, I wanna do my best and second part of that would be how I can help out and get these guys ready for the OQT preparation," said Rike, who added that he will first consult with his family before making any decision about his future.

Pasaol was tipped to be a high draft pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft after a superb collegiate career in University of the East, where he established himself as one of the best scorers in the local ranks. However, he along with the other high profile 3x3 players opted to skip last year's draft, staying instead in the pioneering 3x3 league.

Another year in Chooks 3x3 is possible but all four players are reluctant to make a firm decision at the moment.

"We gotta focus on what's ahead of us right now, Doha," said Munzon. "Right now it's focusing on the Masters and for me getting back to my family, and we'll make those decisions accordingly."

"Nasa option naman na mag-stay ako sa 3x3. Pero siguro unahin muna namin 'yung manalo tayo sa Doha," Pasaol stressed.

The Doha Masters is scheduled for November 20 to 21, with Zamboanga City Chooks to play against 13 other teams including top-seeded Liman of Serbia and second-seeded Riga of Latvia.