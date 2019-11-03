PBA: Alaska ships Chris Banchero to Magnolia

MANILA - It's official: Chris Banchero is headed to Magnolia.

The PBA on Sunday approved the trade that sent the veteran point guard to the Hotshots, in exchange for Robbie Herndon and Rodney Brondial.

Banchero did not play on Sunday, when the Aces held off the NorthPort Batang Pier, 106-99, to stay in the hunt for a playoff seat in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

Speaking to reporters after their win, Alaska head coach Jeffrey Cariaso stressed that the trade was his decision.

"I really feel that this trade is gonna help. I really feel with the parts na kailangan namin, the two will fit in perfectly sa kailangan namin," he said, referring to Brondial and Herndon.

"To get something, you always have to give up something," he added. "So, Chris Banchero is a really good player, he's done a lot for us here at Alaska. But, in all honesty, siya din lang 'yung gusto ng iba. Siya din 'yung medyo tradeable sa amin."

The Fil-Italian Banchero was averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the on-going Governors' Cup.

Cariaso acknowledged the risk in giving up Banchero, the 5th overall pick in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft who has established himself as one of Alaska's core players.

However, he was willing to take that risk for Brondial and Herndon, whom he felt would fit the system that he is trying to install in Alaska.

"Herndon, very smart, IQ player. So he knows his spots, hindi siya namimilit, he knows his role," he said.

"Rodney is someone that I know from the beginning since we started. He's that role player that we need, that banger, that extra banger that we need," he added.

The trade was approved by Commissioner Willie Marcial after Alaska's game against NorthPort, but Cariaso explained that they honored a request by Magnolia not to play Banchero.

"I think it was requested by Magnolia, and it was something I think Alaska and me was easily okay with. Because if the situation was reversed, ayaw lang namin siya ma-injured," he said.

"Actually, the last two days of practice, di na siya nag-ensayo eh. So nagpaalam siya, said goodbyes. Mentally, he was able to have a day and a half to kind of prepare himself," he added.

