Boxing: Alvarez KOs Kovalev in 11th to win WBO title

Canelo Alvarez (blue/green trunks) and Sergey Kovalev (black/white/red trunks) box during their WBO light heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Alvarez won via 11th round TKO. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev with a vicious right hand to win the WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday, moving up two weight classes to become a four division champion.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar caught Russia's Kovalev with a left hook-right hand combination that sent the former champion almost crashing through the ropes near the end of the 11th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

