Tennis: Eala outlasts Sonmez to reach W60 Nantes quarterfinals

From Alex Eala's Instagram page

Pinay tennis ace Alex Eala needed to grind it out to beat Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez, 7-6(5), 6-4, and walk her way to the quarterfinal round of the W60 Nantes in France on Wednesday, Manila time.

The 18-year-old needed to snap her way out of a slow start, fighting back from 1-4 in the first frame before taking a 5-4 advantage.

The same thing happened in the second set as the 21-year-old netter from Turkey took a 4-1 lead before Eala pocketed five straight games.

It took Eala, ranked 193 int he world, an hour and 32 minutes to beat Sonmez.

The victory arranged a quarterfinal match between Eala and third seed Leolia Jeanjean of France.

Eala, an Asian Games bronze medalist, is gunning for a fifth ITF singles title.