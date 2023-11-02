Photo from PVL Media Bureau

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have kept their winning form as they stretched their winning streak to three at the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference Thursday.

The Flying Titans needed only three sets to pummel newbies Galeries Highrisers, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna to stay at No. 2 spot.

Sisi Rondina was once again at the forefront for Choco Mucho with 16 points on 13 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, while Caitlyn Viray and Bea de Leon provided 11 and 10 points, respectively, to improve the team’s record to 3-1.

After building a 2-0 separation, the Flying Titans faced a little challenge from the Highrisers as Ysa Jimenez led the offense of the team for a 5-4 slim lead.

Grazielle Bombita continued to keep Galeries ahead with her powerful spikes until Rondina reached the front row.

Rondina took matters into her own hands as she released a series of flashy attacks to give Choco Mucho a 15-12 cushion.

Jimenez’s ace threatened the purple shirts, 16-17, but Rodina got support from De Leon to create another breather, 22-18.

A combination attack from Rondina followed by an error of Galeries put the Flying Titans at match point, 24-19.

No players from Galeries reached double digits, with Rap-rap Aguilar leading the team with only seven points.

