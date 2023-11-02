Ginebra import Bishop hopes to meet fans' expectations

Tony Bishop while playing for Meralco. PBA Images

Incoming Barangay Ginebra import Tony Bishop knows that expectations will be high when he returns to the PBA for the Commissioner’s Cup.

He will be replacing Justin Brownlee, a fan favorite who has led the Gin Kings to several titles.

"He's one of the greatest to play here in the Philippines," Bishop said in an interview on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk Wednesday. "I salute and respect him a lot because he brought the team to multiple championships."

Bishop is filling in for Brownlee as the latter work his way back to eligibility following a failed drug test after the 19th Asian Games.

But the "replacement" is no mere "filler."

Bishop averaged 28.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during his tenure with the Meralco Bolts. He also reinforced the Bolts in the 2021 Governors Cup finals against the very same team he is in now.

The Kings outlasted the Bolts then in six games.

"It's a big shoes to fill but I know what I bring to the table and what I'm capable of," he said. "I know what I bring to the table, I’ll help the team as much as possible and bring the chemistry and effort, hard work to the game."

"I’m an all around player, you can move me to different positions, I can bring a lot of energy into the game, a great rebounder, I’m not selfish."

Bishop also warmed up with the thought of playing for the most popular team in the PBA.

He looks forward to be cheered together with the Gin Kings this time around.

"I love the basketball here," he said. "The fans are very energetic. I feel like basketball is like a religion here."