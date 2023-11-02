John Riel Casimero of the Philippines reacts as he fights against Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba during their 12 round WBO Bantamweight World Championship fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA, 14 August 2021. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.

John Riel Casimero has to make key changes in his team if he wants to get that elusive fight against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

According to veteran boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino, the former three-division champion will have to do some serious house-cleaning to revitalize his career, especially after his recent underwhelming performance against Yukinori Oguni in Japan.

“That fight was meant to showcase him to Japanese fans para ma-hype na 'yung demand for Casimero versus Naoya Inoue,” Tolentino told ABS-CBN News. “And yet in that fight, he was unimpressive. It appears he was not in good shape at salat sa instructions.”

Casimero initially looked dangerous against Oguni in the opening round, battering the Japanese with heavy shots. But he appeared to have lost his steam in the succeeding rounds.

In the fourth round, an accidental clash of heads opened a huge gash in Oguni’s forehead, which led to the technical draw.

“John Riel Casimero has to do some house-cleaning. Kasi sayang e. Materyales fuertes siya as a boxer. A former world champion, multi-weight division champion, malakas sumuntok at matapang. Pero kailangan ayusin ang kanyang entourage,” said Tolentino.

“Ang kailangan niya, isang world-class boxing trainer and he also needs a good conditioning coach. Sapagkat nakita nating parang kinakapos na ang aga pa ng laban.”

