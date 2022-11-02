UAAP: Tigresses rebound against slumping Lady Warriors

The UST Tigresses improved to 7-2 in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas relied on its defense for a comfortable 76-36 triumph over the University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

The Tigresses rebounded from a painful 67-60 defeat against De La Salle University last Saturday, and improved to 7-2 in the season.

But UST head coach Haydee Ong was far from satisfied with their performance, noting that they continue to struggle with their outside shooting. The Tigresses made just three of their 24 attempts from long-range in the win.

"We really played badly last Saturday and we are still not satisfied with how we are playing, especially yung perimeters. We have to improve in our next game and find out why we are in a slump sa shooting namin," said Ong.

The Lady Warriors remain winless in Season 85, with a 0-9 win-loss record.

Stepping up for UST in the contest were two rookies in Rocel Dionisio and Rachel Ambos.

Dionisio, 20 and a product of Mataas na Paaralang JC Laya, delivered a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, along with two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Meanwhile, Ambos, 19 and a product of R. Torres National High School, tallied eight steals with eight points and five rebounds.

"Hinihintay ko magsabaysabay sila. Hopefully, in this round magsabay na silang lahat," added Ong, still waiting for the "perfect game" where the seniors and the teams rookies will explode at the same time.

Already leading 21-12 at the end of the opening stanza, UST frustrated UE in the second quarter, limiting the visitors to just 1-of-15 shooting from the field while forcing 10 turnovers to gain a 42-14 lead.

The lead went to as high as 40 points multiple times in the final frame as the Lady Warriors had 40 turnovers in the contest which led to 29 UST points.

Eka Soriano, the league's leading MVP candidate after the first round, also got nine points, six assists, five steals, and three rebounds in just 25 minutes of action.

Kamba Kone was the sole double-digit scorer for UE with 11 points to go along with nine rebounds. Minslie Paule grabbed 10 rebounds as well with eight points.

The scores:

UST 76 - Dionisio 19, Soriano 9, Tacatac 9, Pangilinan 8, Ambos 8, Villasin 7, Villapando 5, Santos 4, Bron 4, Serrano 2, Araza 1.

UE 36 - Kone 11, Paule 8, Nama 5, Anastacio 4, Terrinal 4, Gervacio 2, Sajol 2, Silva 0, Tinio 0, Delig 0.

Quarterscores: 21-12, 42-14, 60-25, 76-36.