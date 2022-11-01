UAAP: NU looks to bounce back against Ateneo

The Ateneo de Manila University and National University battle during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasig City on October 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) will try to end a two-game slide when they take on the well-rested Ateneo de Manila University in the second round of UAAP Season 85, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs lost a second consecutive game on Sunday when they fell to defending champion University of the Philippines (UP), 75-63, to drop to 5-3 in the men's basketball tournament.

They face an Ateneo team that did not play over the weekend, after men's basketball games on Saturday were canceled due to severe tropical storm Paeng. The Blue Eagles enter the game with a 5-2 win-loss record, having won back-to-back games to end the first round.

"Coming to Wednesday, be ready ulit kami," said Napa, whose players will try to get back at the Blue Eagles after absorbing a 77-60 defeat in their first round meeting. "In-address ko sa kanila to make sure na 40 minutes or 45 minutes, kailangan andoon kami."

The Bulldogs were out-classed when they played in the first round but Napa believes they have improved as a team since then, and hopes they can show that in the rematch against Ateneo.

"Sinabi ko naman sa kanila, iba na 'yung itsura. Hindi na kayo 'yung dating kalaban nila, 'yung unang nakalaban ng Ateneo. Coming to Wednesday, it's a different story," he said.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Opening the day's quadruple-header is a showdown between slumping teams as University of Santo Tomas (1-6) and University of the East (3-5) meet at 11:00 a.m. The Red Warriors look to fuel their Final 4 bid and end a three-game slide against a UST squad that has dropped six consecutive contests.

At 1 p.m., the UP Fighting Maroons will try to extend their winning streak to five games against Adamson University. The defending champions outlasted Adamson in overtime, 87-78, in the first round but head coach Goldwin Monteverde said they must remain wary of the Soaring Falcons.

"Makikita natin 'yung mga games this season, lahat upsets ang nangyayari. Wala kang team na pwedeng pabayaan," he warned. "We respect every team we play against, same with Adamson. We just have to really prepare for them."

At 4:30 p.m., the Far Eastern University Tamaraws target a fourth straight win against the slumping De La Salle University.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: