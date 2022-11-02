La Salle's Schonny Winston huddles with his teammates during their game against the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University's Schonny Winston is more concerned about their championship aspirations than his chances of winning Most Valuable Player honors in UAAP Season 85.

This was the emphatic statement made by the Filipino-American guard after he led the UAAP in statistical points at the end of the first round of the men's basketball tournament. Winston, 24, is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 steals for 84.429 SPs.

Winston has a considerable lead over Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao, who is the next qualified player with 76.571 SPs.

"I'd rather be called champion than MVP. That's how I feel about it," Winston immediately responded when asked for his thoughts on his strong first round performance.

"I mean, I'm really honored to be the top candidate but I really also wanna contest for the crown as well," he added.

If Winston goes on to win the MVP award, he will be the first La Sallian to do so since Ben Mbala in 2016 and 2017.

La Salle has work to do in order to fulfill Winston's ultimate goal of winning the UAAP championship, however. The Green Archers slumped to a 3-5 win-loss record on Wednesday after a 57-53 loss to the Far Eastern University Tamaraws -- their third defeat in a row.

Winston did not play in the game, as he is still recovering from a calf injury sustained during their game against Adamson University in the first round.

The Green Archers were also without Evan Nelle (suspension), Michael Phillips (rest) and reserves Ice Blanco (fever) and Raven Cortez (ankle).

"It was definitely a tough loss because we missed a lot of players and this was one of the wins that we needed to get to really get us over the hump," said Winston. "We were looking forward to get a victory and we fell short in this game so now we're looking to the next game against Ateneo."

Winston is currently day-to-day and the Green Archers have yet to decide if he will play against the Blue Eagles on Saturday.

Regardless of his status for the rivalry game, Winston says the Green Archers must take their lessons from the loss against FEU. Despite being short-handed, they stayed within striking distance of the Tamaraws throughout the game only to fall short in the final stretch.

"We still haven't learned from Round 1 where we close a game in the fourth quarter," Winston noted. "We lost a lot of games in the fourth quarter in the last closing moments. That's one of the challenges we kind of have to overcome or really focus on in these last couple minutes, because that's where you win games."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.