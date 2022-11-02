UAAP: La Salle women take down FEU for 3rd straight win

La Salle improved to 7-2 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University secured a third straight win in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after turning back Far Eastern University, 56-42, on Wednesday at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

After a dominant second quarter that saw La Salle limit FEU to just six points on a 1-of-16 shooting clip for a 31-18 lead, the Lady Tamaraws fought back.

Behind Angel Obien, FEU was able to cut the lead down to eight, 50-42, with 3:13 remaining. However, the duo of Fina Niantcho Tchuido and Lee Sario were able to restore order, scoring back-to-back baskets to secure their seventh win in nine games to remain in second with UST.

Niantcho Tchuido and Lee Sario led La Salle with 12 points each while combining for 15 boards. Bettina Binaohan tallied a double-double as well with 10 points and 14 boards, stepping up for Joehanna Arciga who was limited to just two points and three rebounds in a contest.

The Lady Archers had been wary of the Lady Tams, who were coming off a 62-56 triumph over University of the East last Sunday.

"Of course, FEU is a very good team. They are a Final Four contender every year. We were in a dogfight today and good thing we were able to keep up with the physicality. Again, every win for us is a grind out. We don't dominate and we just outwork our opponents," said Lady Archers head coach Cholo Villanueva.

"We are moving in the right direction. For example, Jo was not playing well today so Bettina stepped up for us. We have the next man up mentality and we hope that continues," the coach added.

FEU, who dropped to 2-7, was led by Camille Taguiam with 23 points and eight rebounds. Rookie Danica Pacia added nine rebounds and six points.

The Scores:

DLSU 56 - Ninatcho Tchuido 12, Sario 12, Binaohan 10, Torres 8, Jimenez 4, De La Paz 3, Espinas 3, Camba 2, Arciga 2, Ahmed 0, Villava-Cua 0.

FEU 42 - Taguiam 13, Pacia 6, Obien 6, Delos Santos 2, Jumuad 2, Paras 2, Go 1, Manguiat 0, Cunanan 0, Aquino 0, Calinawan 0, Lopez 0, Salvani 0, Samonte 0.

Quarters: 14-12, 31-18, 43-29, 56-42.