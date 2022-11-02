UAAP: Adamson women hold off UP to regain winning ways

Nigerian center Victoria Adeshina in action for the Adamson Lady Falcons. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University held off the University of the Philippines, 62-61, to snap a four-game slide in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, Wednesday at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavillion.

The Lady Falcons finally regained their winning ways, having last booked a victory on October 12 when they defeated Far Eastern University, 96-61.

They are now tied with UP at 3-6, 2.5 games behind the Ateneo Blue Eagles at fourth place in the league standings.

"Talagang must-win namin 'yung game na ito. Sabi ko nga, nasa ICU (Intensive Care Unit) kami ngayon at dead or alive kami," said first year Lady Falcons head coach Brian Gorospe.

"It's just that 'yung mga games namin before, hindi namin maisara nang maayos even kahit wala si Dindy [Medina]. Nag-focus na lang kami kung sino ang mga nasa loob, lalo sila [Rose Ann] Dampios kasi sila 'yung leaders namin ngayon," added Gorospe, as Medina missed her third straight game after sustaining an apparent knee injury against Ateneo last October 19.

Adamson had to weather a late UP surge to clinch the win, despite leading by as many as 13 points in the third period.

The Fighting Maroons forced a 61-all deadlock off a Kaye Pesquera bucket with 46.3 seconds remaining.

But Leslie Flor fished for a foul on the other end and converted one of two free throws to put Adamson ahead for good. UP's comeback fell short after Rhea Sanchez bricked a three-pointer with 6.7 seconds to go, and the Lady Falcons secured the board to seal the win.

Rose Ann Dampios led Adaamson with 20 points, seven rebounds, and five steals while Nigerian center Victoria Adeshina added 12 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.

It was a tough loss for UP as it missed 20 free throws in the contest, going 11-of-31 from the stripe.

Sanchez was the leading scorer for UP with 15 points while Acrissa Maw got nine rebounds and eight points.

The Scores:

Adamson 62 - Dampios 20, Adeshima 12, Catulong 9, Ornopia 6, Alaba 5, Flor 3, Padilla 2, Agojo 2, Etang 2, Meniano 1, Tano 0, Dela Cruz 0, Carcallas 0.

UP 61 - Sanchez 15, Larrosa 9, Maw 8, Lozada 7, Bariquit 6, Tapawan 5, Domingo 4, Pesquera 4, Vingno 2, Rivera 1, Jimenez 0, Sauz 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 35-24, 51-45, 62-61.