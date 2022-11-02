Team Lakay's Danny Kingad. File/Handout photo



ONE Championship has four massive shows this November and December, and two of them will feature Team Lakay.

Bantamweight contenders Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon are scheduled for ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on November 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, while their Team Lakay stablemates will close out the year in December.

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio will defend the gold against Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on December 3 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Jenelyn Olsim will also compete at ONE 164.

With so many from his stable fighting, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao admitted that there is indeed pressure for them to come out victorious.

Nevertheless, Sangiao knows that a busy schedule is just another challenge for his famed gym.

“Much pressure, but who says pressure is not good? We are taking the pressure as a strong force pushing us to train well today and train better tomorrow,” said Sangiao.

“Overwhelmed, yes I am. My hands sweat every time I see the fight matches for Singapore this November and December in Manila. But we are warriors from the mountains, we take every fight as a hunting game.”

Loman, the no.4-ranked bantamweight contender, will have the biggest fight of his career when he faces former ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE Fight Night 4.

Belingon, a former ONE bantamweight champion, will welcome Kim Jae Woong, the former no.1-ranked featherweight contender, into the 145-pound division at the same Singapore card.

ONE 164, however, will be the busiest card for Team Lakay with five of its fighters set to step inside the Circle at ONE Championship’s final event of the year.

Olsim will face Chinese star Meng Bo while Jeremy Pacatiw will take on Myanmar’s Tial Thang in the lead card of the event.

Eustaquio, a former ONE flyweight champion, will try to get his third straight win when he squares up against China’s Hu Yong.

Related video: