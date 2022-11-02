Gilas Pilipinas guard Kiefer Ravena. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Kiefer Ravena is confident that Gilas Pilipinas can still get the job done in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers even without Filipino-American star Jordan Clarkson.

The Philippine men's national basketball team will go on the road this month as they play Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

Called up to the Gilas pool for the window are Japan-based professionals including Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Dwight Ramos. The Ravena brothers arrived in Manila last October 31 and participated in their first practice with the national team on Tuesday.

"The team's looking good and with the core players that played in the last window, konti na lang 'yung kailangan namin i-adjust in terms of knowing how to play with each other," Ravena told reporters on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena where he watched UAAP Season 85 games.

The squad will be backed up by PBA players who have been in training since last month. Expected to join them is Kai Sotto, who has also been called up from the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League.

Clarkson will be unavailable as he is in the midst of the Utah Jazz's campaign in the NBA, but Ravena has no doubt that Gilas can be competitive in their away games even without the explosive guard.

"[It's] an opportunity for everybody to step up," said Ravena. "Mahirap punuin 'yung numbers ni JC kung isang tao lang. Kailangan lahat talaga mag-next man up mentality, as the cliche goes."

"Opportunity lang na binibigay sa harap namin na kailangan namin i-grab," he added.

Clarkson averaged 25 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in two games for the Philippines in the August window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Gilas went 1-1 in those games, losing to Lebanon before overpowering Saudi Arabia at home.

Though Gilas is already qualified to next year's World Cup as hosts, Ravena said they will still enter the window with an eye towards victory. This will be especially true against a dangerous Jordan team that is still eyeing qualification to next year's showcase event.

"We have to come in very confident just like any other window. We were reminded that Jordan hasn't made it and hasn't qualified for the World Cup yet. They'll be coming out swinging talaga," Ravena said. "They have to win games in order to qualify."

"Alam namin 'yun, ready kami doon mentally, we have to be ready physically as well. 'Yun ang pinaghahandaan namin ngayon. Hopefully ma-execute namin and malabas namin para maganda ang kalabasan ng window na ito," he added.

